10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $23.00 $31.5K 3.0K 19.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $127.00 $33.1K 10.9K 12.5K FUBO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $1.8 million 2.1K 3.3K GDYN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $17.50 $70.5K 21 1.1K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/14/21 $562.50 $29.2K 295 856 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $125.00 $62.7K 419 839 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $133.4K 7.1K 741 MTSI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $75.5K 530 732 WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $90.00 $29.0K 3.7K 682 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $450.00 $28.5K 2.6K 679

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 609 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 3091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 10972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 252 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.8 million, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 2168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GDYN (NASDAQ:GDYN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1175 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $562.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STX (NASDAQ:STX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 252 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 314 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.4K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 7163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTSI (NASDAQ:MTSI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 412 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 3703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 381 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.