Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Palantir

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 8:30am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) traded around 200 million shares and over a million options contracts on Tuesday.

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up $57M In Palantir As Stock Stages Reversal On Q1 Earnings Beat

Calls outpaced puts, but the activity that caught Khouw's attention was on the put side and almost all of it was very short-dated. He noticed a big activity in the May $18.5 puts and the May $19.5 puts.

This was not the WallStreetBets crew as these trades were larger blocks, a couple of thousand contracts, said Khouw. He knows these were the opening trades as they exceeded open interest.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

