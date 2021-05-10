Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In New Oriental Education And Western Union

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options volume in New Oriental Education & Tech Group (NYSE: EDU) and Western Union (NYSE: WU).

Options traders bought almost 12,000 contracts of the June $15 calls in New Oriental Education during the first half of the session on Monday. Najarian jumped in the trade.

The August $26 calls were active in Western Union and Najarian decided to buy these as well. In both cases, he is planning to sell upside calls as the day progresses.