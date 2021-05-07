10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/07/21 $320.00 $28.4K 3.1K 16.7K TRIP CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $50.00 $107.5K 8.5K 7.9K ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $315.00 $61.6K 265 5.7K EB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $20.00 $83.7K 4.7K 4.7K IQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $168.8K 2.4K 1.1K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $167.5K 47.6K 782 LUMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $14.00 $77.1K 2.3K 779 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $101.3K 8.2K 643 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $154.1K 14.3K 479 DISCA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $37.50 $43.0K 13.2K 235

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 483 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 3180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 8585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 264 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EB (NYSE:EB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 4705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 623 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.8K, with a price of $422.0 per contract. There were 2448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 623 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 47600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 771 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 298 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.3K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 8298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 239 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.1K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 14319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 13200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.