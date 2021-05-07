10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $680.00 $29.4K 7.2K 54.0K PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/07/21 $80.00 $123.8K 11.0K 20.6K VRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $45.00 $204.7K 6.5K 6.1K LESL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $450.0K 1.5K 5.1K JMIA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $27.00 $2.0 million 908 2.7K WKHS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $276.0K 1.6K 2.4K BBBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $28.00 $80.7K 531 2.3K WW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $42.5K 4.1K 1.6K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $160.00 $112.4K 306 1.5K DKNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/14/21 $49.00 $30.8K 273 1.3K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 244 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 7238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 3440 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.8K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 11024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRM (NASDAQ:VRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1706 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.7K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 6564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LESL (NASDAQ:LESL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $450.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2700 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $276.0K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 1677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.7K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WW (NASDAQ:WW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 4158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.4K, with a price of $384.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.