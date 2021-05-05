9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $13.00 $32.3K 10.0K 5.8K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $250.00 $157.6K 21.8K 1.5K UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $45.00 $497.0K 1.8K 1.4K CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $240.00 $155.0K 4.0K 1.1K SPCE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $56.5K 7.0K 825 ZTO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $29.47 $164.5K 207 700 NVT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $30.00 $35.9K 1.6K 402 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $21.00 $37.8K 12.5K 364 CHPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $50.5K 2.1K 201

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 1042 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 10005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 404 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.6K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 21895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 226 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $497.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 1850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.0K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 4096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 725 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 7034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZTO (NYSE:ZTO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 261 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $29.47 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVT (NYSE:NVT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 12527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHPT (NYSE:CHPT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 2167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.