10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/07/21 $685.00 $230.2K 2.4K 10.4K JWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $40.00 $202.1K 1.9K 3.5K NLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $17.50 $43.0K 10.4K 3.3K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $11.00 $29.1K 5.9K 2.3K HOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $25.0K 1.0K 2.1K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $110.00 $99.4K 7.5K 1.6K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $167.6K 8.5K 1.1K HTHT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $45.00 $48.1K 11.0K 932 RIDE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $630.0K 830 875 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $250.00 $41.9K 7.7K 863

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 286 contract(s) at a $685.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.2K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 2476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JWN (NYSE:JWN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1196 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.1K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 1967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NLS (NYSE:NLS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 10499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 512 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 5999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOG (NYSE:HOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 238 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 485 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 7554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 419 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 8516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HTHT (NASDAQ:HTHT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 507 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 11078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 625 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 875 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $630.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 7736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

