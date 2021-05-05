Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) traded 1.5 times its 20-day average options trading volume on Tuesday. The most active options were the May $55 calls that expire at the end of this week.

The trade that caught Khouw's eye was out in September. Somebody rolled 3,000 contracts of the September $47.50 puts down to 4,500 contracts of the September $45 puts. It doesn't seem the options market is overly optimistic on Twitter, said Khouw.