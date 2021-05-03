8 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $134.00 $32.8K 23.1K 50.3K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $103.0K 10.0K 2.2K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $80.00 $96.9K 8.5K 1.2K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $220.00 $227.5K 1.3K 1.1K APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $50.00 $310.0K 0 1.0K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $440.00 $335.7K 1.4K 516 AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $108.00 $109.1K 29 509 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $85.6K 1.5K 219

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 438 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 23132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 263 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 10091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.9K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 8566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $310.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 263 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 516 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $335.7K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 1471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 295 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.1K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 263 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.6K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.