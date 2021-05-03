9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OCGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $15.00 $65.6K 21.1K 27.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $40.00 $26.5K 4.6K 16.7K ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $125.00 $1.1 million 50 5.0K SNDL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $0.50 $54.0K 5.5K 2.6K GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $65.00 $91.5K 4.6K 2.0K TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $36.6K 92.2K 1.3K JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $145.00 $246.2K 3.4K 562 MRK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $75.00 $88.6K 345 385 PRTK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $7.50 $29.4K 1.1K 288

• For OCGN (NASDAQ:OCGN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 21173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 4606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1701 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 5595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 326 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 4646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 263 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 327 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 92235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 263 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 560 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.2K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 3445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 165 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.6K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRTK (NASDAQ:PRTK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.