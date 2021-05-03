10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume M PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $17.00 $516.6K 1.3K 1.8K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $184.8K 60.1K 1.6K BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $115.00 $311.8K 738 1.6K PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $93.00 $304.0K 154 1.4K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $195.00 $213.6K 1.7K 1.4K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $11.00 $29.0K 12.7K 861 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $414.0K 11.1K 843 DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $215.4K 1.3K 456 SIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $100.00 $88.4K 12 442 JWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/07/21 $36.50 $44.0K 17 418

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 263 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1800 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $516.6K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 1341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 263 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 474 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 60194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBY (NYSE:BBY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 678 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $311.8K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 894 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $304.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 378 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $213.6K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 1772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 12717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 627 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $414.0K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 11122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.4K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 1312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIG (NYSE:SIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 442 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN (NYSE:JWN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $36.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.