Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Boston Scientific And Las Vegas Sands
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.
Najarian sees unusual activity in:
Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) May $43 calls
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) June $63 calls
The Boston Scientific options expire on May 7 and the Las Vegas Sands options expire on June 4.
