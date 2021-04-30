 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Boston Scientific And Las Vegas Sands
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in:

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) May $43 calls
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) June $63 calls

The Boston Scientific options expire on May 7 and the Las Vegas Sands options expire on June 4.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

