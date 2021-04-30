Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microvision

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) normally trades around 100,000 contracts per day and on Thursday it traded significantly more than that. Calls outpaced puts by about two to one.

The options market is implying a move of nearly 40% in either direction by May expiration, a move of 50% by June expiration and 62% by July expiration, said Khouw. The most active options were the May $20 calls. It looked like a lot of folks were selling those, said Khouw. Around 13,000 contracts were traded for $3.20. The second most active options were the May $35 calls so some traders think the move is not over.