 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:
Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison spoke about unusually high options activity in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), which is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday after the bell.

Calls outpaced puts two to one on Wednesday and the options market is implying a 9% move in either direction between now and Friday expiry. The stock usually moves 11.5% on earnings.

During the session, there was a sale of 5,000 contracts of the May $85 calls for 35 cents. The trade breaks even at $85.35 or around 30% above the closing price on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Facebook Gets Embroiled In Another Censorship Controversy In India
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
Twitter's Earnings Outlook
Microsoft's LinkedIn Outdoes Pinterest, Snapchat In Revenue: What You Need To Know
Ellen Too Late On NFT Scene? 'Woman With Stick Cat' Underwhelms Despite Dogecoin Appearance On Show
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com