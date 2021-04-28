10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $135.00 $38.4K 47.8K 44.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $255.00 $95.9K 3.8K 21.6K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $275.00 $30.6K 5.4K 9.0K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $110.00 $47.3K 9.6K 7.9K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $36.00 $38.7K 2.7K 2.8K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $100.00 $67.7K 24.4K 2.3K QCOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $135.00 $415.0K 10.1K 1.5K RDWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $28.00 $82.5K 3.1K 1.5K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $52.50 $334.1K 2.7K 1.4K HPQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $35.00 $64.9K 792 748

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 47809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 662 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.9K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 3886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 5403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 258 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 9663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 2712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 664 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.7K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 24408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $415.0K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 10150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDWR (NASDAQ:RDWR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 3158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 170 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $334.1K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 2745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 545 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.9K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.