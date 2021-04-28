10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $700.00 $292.0K 10.3K 26.6K GSX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/30/21 $30.00 $316.5K 12.4K 10.6K EVRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $17.50 $41.4K 5.5K 6.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $42.00 $35.8K 4.0K 4.6K SWBI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $17.50 $88.5K 8.4K 3.7K BLMN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $30.00 $117.8K 5.4K 1.7K XL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $10.00 $82.5K 2.6K 832 CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $100.00 $99.0K 4.4K 824 EBAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $63.50 $142.8K 256 719 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $164.8K 922 688

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.0K, with a price of $1376.0 per contract. There were 10316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSX (NYSE:GSX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 521 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $316.5K, with a price of $609.0 per contract. There were 12406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EVRI (NYSE:EVRI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 553 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 4006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWBI (NASDAQ:SWBI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 553 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 8401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLMN (NASDAQ:BLMN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1240 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.8K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 5493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XL (NYSE:XL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 4407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $63.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.8K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 632 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 229 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.8K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.