9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $28.00 $70.7K 32.5K 3.9K SKLZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $19.00 $96.7K 2.8K 3.0K VIAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $41.00 $45.0K 5.0K 2.3K ZI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $40.00 $52.5K 2.2K 2.2K DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $160.00 $26.6K 4.9K 1.2K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $36.1K 15.6K 953 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $490.00 $36.0K 2.1K 734 AUD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $6.00 $32.5K 3.5K 500 VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $32.9K 14.3K 468

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1179 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 32572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 472 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 5077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZI (NASDAQ:ZI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 2216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 4901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 344 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 15647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 396 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 2118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AUD (NYSE:AUD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 3512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ (NYSE:VZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 269 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 229 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 14341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

