10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $90.00 $39.3K 43.2K 35.0K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $135.00 $51.4K 44.9K 23.5K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.50 $1.5 million 12.7K 7.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $280.00 $189.3K 9.1K 4.6K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $145.00 $95.9K 2.7K 2.6K APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $65.00 $76.8K 142 2.0K EXTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $12.00 $25.0K 310 1.0K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $270.00 $79.0K 963 731 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $280.0K 3.5K 649 AI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $34.0K 2.9K 584

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 43292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 44937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 269 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 12765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1932 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.3K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 9184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.9K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 2777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 427 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.8K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXTR (NASDAQ:EXTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 633 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 3590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AI (NYSE:AI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 284 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.