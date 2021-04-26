10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $42.00 $204.4K 9.3K 25.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $800.00 $182.0K 20.0K 23.4K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $65.00 $37.9K 13.9K 9.1K ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $340.00 $28.3K 144 6.0K GSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $20.00 $52.1K 22.5K 5.4K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $58.00 $30.7K 2.3K 4.0K FL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/28/21 $49.00 $109.6K 11 2.0K XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $232.0K 294 1.0K VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $90.00 $25.7K 32 881 GME PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $135.00 $352.1K 192 881

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 983 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.4K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 9355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.0K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 20022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 759 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 13947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 236 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 74 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 487 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 22515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FL (NYSE:FL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1740 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.6K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.0K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC (NYSE:VFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 858 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $352.1K, with a price of $1013.0 per contract. There were 192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.