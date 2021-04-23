 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Walmart And PagSeguro Digital
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2021 12:56pm
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity:

  • Walmart (NYSE: WMT) May 141 calls
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) Jan $47.50 calls

He will hold his Walmart position for approximately two to three weeks and will hold his PagSeguro Digital position for three to six months.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

Thank You

