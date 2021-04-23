Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Walmart And PagSeguro Digital
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.
Najarian sees unusual activity:
He will hold his Walmart position for approximately two to three weeks and will hold his PagSeguro Digital position for three to six months.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media