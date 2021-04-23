6 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $14.00 $27.0K 37.1K 6.0K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $52.00 $30.0K 2.0K 1.3K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $21.00 $234.3K 2.7K 1.1K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $46.00 $38.9K 1.6K 546 SPCE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $27.00 $67.2K 1.0K 452 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $265.00 $61.2K 2.2K 443

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1121 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 37161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $234.3K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 2777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 1680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 1016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 326 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 2228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.