10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $133.00 $33.0K 28.3K 53.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $260.00 $36.5K 9.9K 18.5K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $245.00 $30.6K 1.6K 12.4K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/23/21 $610.00 $43.4K 2.5K 10.4K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $85.00 $59.1K 11.6K 7.9K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $267.50 $187.5K 726 1.8K STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $94.7K 13 754 AMBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $105.00 $176.8K 280 536 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/23/21 $132.00 $38.8K 697 467 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $73.50 $30.0K 151 418

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 28302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 9982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 395 contract(s) at a $610.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 11673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STX (NASDAQ:STX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 273 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.7K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMBA (NASDAQ:AMBA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.8K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $73.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.