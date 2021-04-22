10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $740.00 $407.1K 7.1K 26.0K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $11.00 $63.2K 34.5K 13.0K GSX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/23/21 $27.00 $382.5K 1.0K 10.3K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $60.00 $31.2K 3.5K 6.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $40.00 $132.0K 59.4K 6.1K KNDI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $5.00 $58.6K 1.6K 5.3K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $106.5K 2.2K 3.4K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $190.00 $178.6K 2.7K 2.2K TAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $55.00 $37.5K 4.5K 1.6K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $120.00 $34.3K 3.3K 1.4K

Explanation

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 357 contract(s) at a $740.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $407.1K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 7122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1898 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 34504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSX (NYSE:GSX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $382.5K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 1018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 3582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 59466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KNDI (NASDAQ:KNDI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1195 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 1622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 274 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 397 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.6K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 2711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 4568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 3377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

