10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $132.00 $39.6K 11.8K 11.2K
ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $74.00 $268.7K 77 7.6K
INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $65.00 $67.4K 46.8K 6.8K
MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/23/21 $85.00 $47.1K 397 5.7K
SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $255.00 $54.1K 2.8K 3.7K
SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $250.00 $591.8K 2.1K 1.8K
APPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $72.00 $44.4K 32 1.8K
NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $100.7K 137.0K 1.3K
AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $80.00 $81.2K 6.1K 1.1K
IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $140.00 $58.3K 679 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 11877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2258 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.7K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 321 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 46896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 342 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 2899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 377 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $591.8K, with a price of $1570.0 per contract. There were 2142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APPS (NASDAQ:APPS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 638 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1038 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.7K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 137076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.2K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 6183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 241 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

