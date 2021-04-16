10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLOV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $9.00 $26.1K 1.6K 60.2K ACB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $150.3K 980 696 XLRN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $140.00 $236.7K 0 623 BCRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $12.00 $29.9K 2.8K 511 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $265.00 $84.9K 10.9K 372 CODX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $73.5K 425 300 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $38.00 $49.8K 9 221 GILD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $60.00 $68.3K 4.7K 111 APHA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $16.00 $95.6K 2.4K 103 TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $17.00 $132.2K 2.3K 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For CLOV (NASDAQ:CLOV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACB (NYSE:ACB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 644 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 358 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XLRN (NASDAQ:XLRN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 623 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.7K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX (NASDAQ:BCRX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 10926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CODX (NASDAQ:CODX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 644 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 245 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 126 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 407 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 4753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 441 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.6K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 2435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.2K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 2386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.