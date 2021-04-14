10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $255.00 $2.6 million 24.9K 12.7K AI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $75.00 $43.8K 2.1K 6.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $625.00 $113.5K 5.7K 6.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $137.00 $30.5K 7.5K 6.0K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $115.00 $84.0K 15.5K 3.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $66.50 $58.9K 3.4K 1.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $45.00 $105.4K 1.0K 1.2K STNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $67.50 $1.0 million 28 1.0K FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $56.6K 4.7K 561 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/07/21 $290.00 $115.9K 497 522

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.6 million, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 24955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AI (NYSE:AI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 2136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $625.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.5K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 5725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 283 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 7564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 15521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 285 contract(s) at a $66.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 3469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.4K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STNE (NASDAQ:STNE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 184 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 4775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.9K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.