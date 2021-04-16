 Skip to main content

Benzinga Boot Camp Event Spotlight: Nic Chahine
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2021 7:50am   Comments
Nic Chahine is a professional trader with a 90% success rate on credit spreads. He has been with Marketfy for about 10 years and has a diverse background that he says gives him an edge in trading today.

Chahine was featured on Benzinga's Boot Camp Event, which took place live via YouTube on April 10. Before setting up a trade, he identifies an opportunity and processes the risk involved. He finds success when he is able to set up the trade to yield its maximum potential.

Chahine told Benzinga he prefers to sell options: “No matter how you choose to trade, you should have a system.”

He says the difference between the average retail investor and someone who trades for a living is that the people who trade on a daily basis have systems in place. The risks he takes are ones that he can accept.

Chahine recently sold at-the-money put spreads on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM). He closed out of that trade last week.

Chahine is currently trading Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) with long-dated calls, but he's selling calls against that position. This is a common strategy for Chahine. He is using the same strategy with Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR). With the market at all-time highs, you don’t want to be short, but you also don’t want to go all-in, he said.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

