 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why 'Options Action' Traders See Opportunity For VIX Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2021 8:46am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about a bullish options trade in VIX futures. He said the VIX and S&P 500 are "anti-correlated" as one goes down when the other goes up. So when you make a bullish bet on VIX, you are betting that the S&P 500 is going to fall.

On Thursday, he noticed a purchase of 200,000 contracts of the July 25/40 call spread in July futures. A trader paid around $2.07 for the trade, which represents an outlay of around $40 million. The trade breaks even at 27.07 and it can make a maximal profit of $12.93. Khouw said it is important to know that when there is a spike in VIX, the longer-dated futures do not move as much as spot VIX.

Carter Worth said that VIX gapped higher in March 2020 and it took a year for it to fill that gap. Worth expects to see a pop in the VIX.

Tony Zhang likes the trade and he sees it as a smart and low-cost way to hedge a large institutional portfolio.

 

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com