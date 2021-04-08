 Skip to main content

Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In XLE

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 11:02am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said he saw some unusual activity in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE) on Wednesday. It usually trades fairly actively, with an average volume of around 210,000 contracts per day, but on Wednesday, it was pretty quiet as only a little bit more than 100,000 contracts were traded.

Zhang saw one large, unusually bearish trade during the session. A trader laid out more than a quarter of a million dollars to buy 1,347 contracts of the September $44 puts for $2.02. The trade breaks even at $41.98 or 14.59% below the closing price on Wednesday.

