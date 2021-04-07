10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $127.00 $43.8K 32.4K 69.4K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $247.50 $217.7K 593 5.7K ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $72.50 $616.0K 858 4.3K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $135.00 $70.6K 26.6K 3.3K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $82.00 $25.0K 1.4K 3.2K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $46.00 $32.8K 1.3K 2.8K BB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $10.00 $60.2K 2.6K 2.3K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $72.00 $67.9K 2.6K 2.2K DBX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $27.00 $70.3K 7.1K 1.9K DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $105.00 $39.0K 17 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 32484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 525 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.7K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $616.0K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2054 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 119 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.6K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 26697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 1361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1132 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 2616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 679 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 7157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.