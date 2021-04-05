9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $260.00 $65.6K 5.8K 19.9K JBLU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $21.00 $35.4K 4.3K 2.2K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $66.00 $75.3K 46 1.8K TGI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $343.7K 1.3K 1.2K SUNW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $15.00 $51.2K 1.6K 1.1K UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/09/21 $172.50 $34.4K 641 677 FCEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $12.00 $41.1K 553 505 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $75.00 $60.3K 3.0K 402 PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $30.00 $131.7K 378 250

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 5858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBLU (NASDAQ:JBLU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 458 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 4301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1884 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.3K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGI (NYSE:TGI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 256 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $343.7K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SUNW (NASDAQ:SUNW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 493 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 1698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 364 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RTX (NYSE:RTX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 333 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 3064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.7K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.