10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $300.00 $27.9K 12.1K 45.3K VIAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $50.00 $51.9K 24.4K 9.1K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $230.00 $137.3K 6.3K 8.7K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $187.50 $25.0K 2.5K 5.1K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $7.00 $60.0K 2.8K 2.5K PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $75.00 $243.0K 9.3K 2.4K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $50.00 $81.9K 3.9K 2.4K T CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/23/21 $30.00 $43.3K 2.6K 1.8K DISH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $367.5K 6.3K 1.0K TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $136.0K 6.6K 528

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 405 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 12192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 24415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.3K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 6332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 566 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 2819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 9355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 3980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 699 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 2667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISH (NASDAQ:DISH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 295 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1081 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 101 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $367.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 6398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 295 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 6672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.