10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $123.00 $31.3K 24.9K 67.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $540.00 $49.7K 3.6K 11.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $50.00 $28.4K 4.0K 11.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $80.00 $81.1K 27.0K 6.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $64.00 $32.5K 4.4K 4.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $235.00 $277.9K 8.9K 2.5K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $45.00 $53.4K 15.6K 1.9K HIMX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $16.00 $37.5K 71 1.8K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $232.50 $484.2K 196 1.0K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $135.00 $54.0K 616 977

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 313 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 24920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 3614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 4032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 507 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 27062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 626 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 4404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 291 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $277.9K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 8978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 954 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 15686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 395 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 756 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $484.2K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1092 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.