10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/26/21 $600.00 $59.1K 17.0K 39.0K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/21 $35.00 $36.2K 3.5K 13.6K XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $40.00 $310.0K 19.3K 10.5K PRTY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $10.00 $113.6K 8.6K 6.4K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $12.00 $26.9K 14.4K 5.4K GSX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $25.00 $293.1K 5.1K 4.5K LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/21 $61.00 $107.5K 6.4K 4.0K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $185.00 $134.6K 372 3.5K TAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $42.50 $72.9K 1 2.7K FTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $65.00 $499.9K 4.3K 2.5K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 377 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 17097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 3532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $310.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 19325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRTY (NYSE:PRTY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 112 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3248 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.6K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 8694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 962 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 14465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 1066 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $293.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 5132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 6426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.6K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 244 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1587 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $499.9K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 4302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.