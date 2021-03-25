10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/26/21 $280.00 $73.0K 2.4K 7.1K VOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $17.00 $35.3K 34.3K 7.0K VIAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $67.50 $260.0K 9.6K 4.6K AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $10.00 $40.0K 20.7K 3.6K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $65.00 $668.5K 3.5K 2.3K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $50.00 $43.9K 2.3K 2.3K LIVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $5.00 $32.2K 5.9K 1.9K NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $500.00 $60.3K 1.0K 1.6K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $185.00 $30.2K 2.3K 1.2K SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $210.00 $549.7K 367 1.1K

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 2411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VOD (NASDAQ:VOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 34313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 9650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 20702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1910 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $668.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 446 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 2327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LIVX (NASDAQ:LIVX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 217 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 1032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 281 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 2394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 618 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $549.7K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.