10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $120.00 $115.5K 94.6K 7.4K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $230.00 $25.0K 6.1K 5.4K RIOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/26/21 $45.00 $46.7K 4.2K 4.3K MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $390.00 $273.3K 596 3.1K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $52.50 $111.4K 15.5K 3.1K NCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $37.00 $99.4K 7.5K 2.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $150.0K 29.5K 2.2K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $220.00 $315.0K 5.8K 1.6K BB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $13.00 $25.0K 625 1.5K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $85.00 $90.0K 20.3K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 94637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 313 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 6191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 4230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 1995 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $273.3K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1107 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.4K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 15555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCR (NYSE:NCR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 423 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 7563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 29525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 5866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BB (NYSE:BB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 20359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.