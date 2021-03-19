 Skip to main content

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/26/21 $122.00 $32.8K 15.6K 9.9K
NNDM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $27.8K 12.5K 8.3K
WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/21 $80.00 $266.1K 211 8.3K
AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $80.00 $30.8K 7.4K 6.2K
MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $40.00 $73.0K 8.1K 3.2K
INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $67.50 $29.4K 27.0K 1.8K
VISL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $5.00 $26.1K 1.0K 1.2K
EBON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $15.00 $261.9K 315 1.0K
TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $113.00 $65.7K 580 892
IIVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $85.00 $167.6K 325 751

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 15609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1071 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 12550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 13 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3456 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $266.1K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 7441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 8118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 27010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VISL (NASDAQ:VISL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 1039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 859 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $261.9K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 306 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IIVI (NASDAQ:IIVI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 453 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

