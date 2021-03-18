10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $265.00 $67.3K 7.2K 41.3K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $53.4K 11.1K 4.9K GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $98.4K 76.5K 2.0K LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $63.00 $38.5K 1.0K 1.1K FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $300.00 $1.2 million 219 628 JBLU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $18.00 $68.0K 24.7K 521 CARR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $42.00 $28.2K 223 316 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $190.00 $79.5K 895 306 TXT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $50.00 $160.0K 446 200 AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $27.00 $200.0K 305 11

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 217 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 7230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 11151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 309 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1665 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.4K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 76528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1098 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX (NYSE:FDX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 274 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 620 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JBLU (NASDAQ:JBLU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 24785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CARR (NYSE:CARR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXT (NYSE:TXT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.