10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $122.00 $34.0K 9.8K 22.4K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $130.00 $311.3K 13.4K 6.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $235.00 $56.6K 2.1K 4.0K PAGS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $121.1K 12.4K 2.0K FSLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $70.00 $46.0K 3.7K 1.8K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $146.0K 3.8K 1.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $66.00 $50.4K 3.0K 1.7K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $77.50 $271.9K 19.7K 1.4K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $90.00 $25.2K 1.9K 1.3K NNDM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $7.50 $81.0K 3.7K 974

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 256 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 9896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1946 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $311.3K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 13469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 2186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAGS (NYSE:PAGS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 309 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.1K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 12466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 3756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 673 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.0K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 3890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 3038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 1104 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $271.9K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 19755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 573 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 1916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $324.0 per contract. There were 3777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.