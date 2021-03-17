10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $230.00 $101.8K 9.8K 13.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $60.00 $72.9K 41.3K 7.9K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $44.00 $47.0K 6.0K 3.4K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $110.00 $57.0K 5.2K 2.1K MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $230.00 $61.2K 3.1K 1.6K CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $75.00 $69.0K 13.7K 1.3K GPRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $13.00 $36.9K 309 1.2K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $450.00 $93.0K 1.0K 1.0K LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $80.00 $443.3K 2.4K 1.0K RIDE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $45.2K 1.6K 597

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.8K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 9839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 41356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 6057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 5257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 310 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 13742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPRO (NASDAQ:GPRO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 519 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEN (NYSE:LEN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 246 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $443.3K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 2425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 310 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.