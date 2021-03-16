 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Microsoft, ON Semiconductor And Teck Resources
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) March 19 $237.5 calls
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) April 16 $43 calls
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) April 16 $25 calls

He will hold his position in ON Semiconductor for most of the next month and will hold his position in Teck Resources for approximately a couple weeks.

