Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Microsoft, ON Semiconductor And Teck Resources
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.
Najarian sees unusual activity in:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) March 19 $237.5 calls
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) April 16 $43 calls
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) April 16 $25 calls
He will hold his position in ON Semiconductor for most of the next month and will hold his position in Teck Resources for approximately a couple weeks.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.