Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Microsoft, ON Semiconductor And Teck Resources

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) March 19 $237.5 calls

(NASDAQ: ON) April 16 $43 calls

(NASDAQ: TECK) April 16 $25 calls

He will hold his position in ON Semiconductor for most of the next month and will hold his position in Teck Resources for approximately a couple weeks.