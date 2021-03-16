9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $250.00 $1.0 million 9.1K 6.1K LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $65.00 $296.0K 17.2K 5.2K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $44.7K 4.4K 2.8K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/21 $60.00 $80.0K 1.3K 1.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $23.00 $97.5K 11.5K 970 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $14.00 $26.6K 12.1K 780 PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $343.0K 5.2K 755 HA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $137.9K 288 272 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $270.00 $38.5K 1.5K 271

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 157 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $3385.0 per contract. There were 9141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 122 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 361 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $296.0K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 17209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 344 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 4460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 373 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 11528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 12188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $343.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 5296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HA (NASDAQ:HA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 242 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.9K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMM (NYSE:MMM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 1514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.