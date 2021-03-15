 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw's QQQ Hedge

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested that investors with long exposure in the technology stocks should consider hedging using the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ).

He wants to buy the May $300/$270 put spread and sell the May $340 call for a total cost of $2.50. The options structure offers him protection below $297.50 and it limits his upside potential to $340. If QQQ drops to $270 or lower at the May expiration, the trade would reach its maximal profit of $27.50.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QQQ)

Nasdaq 100 Touched Correction Territory As Week Began, Hurt By Apple Dip
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Microsoft Trade
Chamath Palihapitiya's 14 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking Lifetime Performance — And The Past Week's
Markets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent Week
Powell Talks Inflation And Wall Street Continues To Stumble
Short Sellers Still Targeting Retail, Biotech ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com