10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/12/21 $120.00 $46.3K 19.1K 19.6K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/12/21 $60.00 $49.9K 6.2K 13.3K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/12/21 $82.50 $33.7K 4.4K 5.4K PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $270.00 $120.0K 12.0K 3.1K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $235.00 $47.4K 12.7K 2.3K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $67.50 $28.2K 4.1K 2.3K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $124.0K 22.8K 2.0K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $67.50 $31.8K 26.5K 1.9K QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $130.00 $144.5K 8.4K 1.7K BB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $12.50 $38.7K 743 924

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 19112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 217 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 6211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 1055 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 4444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 686 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 12002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 12729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 4134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 22833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 241 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 26533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.5K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 8467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 775 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

