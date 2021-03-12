10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $115.1K 56.3K 9.0K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $32.7K 70.6K 8.0K FSR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/12/21 $25.00 $31.8K 5.2K 4.2K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $42.00 $187.1K 8.5K 3.6K AEO PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/09/21 $25.00 $115.5K 13 3.5K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $12.00 $35.1K 63.2K 3.2K WOOF PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $105.0K 4.1K 3.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $262.50 $233.0K 159 2.0K KNDI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $14.00 $33.8K 26 1.9K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $40.3K 2.7K 1.0K

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 616 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.1K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 56391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 607 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 70670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 795 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 5237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1366 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.1K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 8512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEO (NYSE:AEO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 3500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.5K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 63202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOOF (NASDAQ:WOOF), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 4120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 20 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $233.0K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KNDI (NASDAQ:KNDI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 536 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 504 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.