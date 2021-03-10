10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $70.00 $39.8K 21.8K 29.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/12/21 $42.00 $40.0K 2.4K 22.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $680.00 $305.0K 3.0K 9.3K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $104.7K 126.8K 8.6K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $49.9K 19.3K 6.9K EXPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $5.00 $47.5K 3.9K 5.2K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $140.00 $412.3K 2.8K 5.0K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $600.00 $460.0K 2.0K 3.3K GNUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $2.00 $46.8K 16.4K 1.8K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $63.00 $62.3K 2.2K 1.6K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 21886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $305.0K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 3061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 373 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.7K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 126817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 19368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPR (NYSE:EXPR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 366 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 434 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $412.3K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 2870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $460.0K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 2065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GNUS (NASDAQ:GNUS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 16461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 1179 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 2291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

