Options Made Easy: eOption Provides Traders with Easy, Clear Way to Trade Options

eOption was one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference that took place on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.

Options trading isn’t for everyone. Returns can be high but the risk carried with trading options is much higher than with traditional investing. eOption is a platform specifically designed for those with the risk appetite for options.

When you trade options, you can purchase a contract that allows you to buy or sell a certain stock at a predetermined price before a set date. The value of this options contract will fluctuate depending on the price of the stock, as well as how much time is left before the contract expires.

Many brokerage platforms offer options trading as a service, but few are built and specifically designed for options the way that eOption is. eOption not only offers an easy way to trade options but also an avenue to gather information that will help traders execute option plays. Traders on the platform have access to news, charts, quotes, research as well as watchlists at some of the lowest rates in the industry. At eOption, all stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trades are $0 commission and options are just $0.10 per contract (+$1.99/trade).

“We have a powerful web platform as well as a completely customizable web-based platform. Our desktop trading platform is widget-based, you build your own screens,” Shawn Herrin, President of Regal Securities said at the Benzinga conference.

The fact that users are able to customize their eOption page is another specific advantage the broker offers. If a trader invests primarily in biotech stocks, they can customize their home screen to display those stocks and so on. This allows you to spend more time on your investing by not having to cut through the noise of all the stocks or industries you don’t want to see. eOption also offers free research reports on its platform so customers can monitor favorite stocks.

One of eOption’s most popular services is its free OptionsPlay tool, which provides technical insight to traders for options trades. OptionsPlay scans thousands of stocks each day to

highlight potential option trade opportunities with traders of all levels — whether beginner or

advanced find it useful to generate trade ideas. More information is available at: https://www.eoption.com/optionsplay/.

Even experienced traders can become confused while trying to trade options. With each individual stock or security, there are multiple options for different strike prices as well as expiration dates.

“With options, a lot of people will look at the chains or look at the sheer volume and become overwhelmed in many cases, which is totally understandable,” Herrin said. “There are strikes at every dollar and a huge amount of expiration dates, so it becomes overwhelming. What we have built into our platform is a product called OptionsPlay — it is an idea generator.”

eOption also supports options education and holds monthly live webinars from industry experts as well as training videos and education on its website at www.eOption.com.

Regal Securities, a broker-dealer that has been in business for over 40 years, is the parent

company of eOption.