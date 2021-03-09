8 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $17.00 $28.5K 28.5K 63.7K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $35.7K 40.7K 13.0K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/12/21 $232.50 $89.0K 1.6K 7.5K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $59.4K 22.8K 2.5K VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $27.7K 4.0K 1.4K FCEL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/12/21 $13.50 $37.0K 1.7K 1.0K NKLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/12/21 $15.00 $50.4K 1.1K 918 DAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $55.00 $93.0K 38 600

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 28567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 489 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 40739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 1682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 22818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 555 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 4035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 1104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAC (NYSE:DAC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.