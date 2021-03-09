10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/12/21 $123.00 $38.7K 14.8K 36.4K BB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/12/21 $11.00 $27.4K 10.5K 12.0K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/12/21 $78.00 $31.0K 3.0K 9.2K DDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $22.00 $137.5K 8.3K 5.0K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $55.00 $226.6K 2.5K 2.8K NXTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $2.50 $82.5K 6.2K 2.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $63.00 $43.2K 1.9K 2.3K V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $215.00 $95.5K 2.2K 1.0K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $215.00 $31.5K 65 693 CTSH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $80.00 $46.7K 1.8K 609

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 421 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 14842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BB (NYSE:BB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 10509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 3074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDD (NYSE:DDD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 8378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 346 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $226.6K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 2514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NXTD (NASDAQ:NXTD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 129 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 6236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 311 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 1966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 735 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 281 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTSH (NASDAQ:CTSH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.