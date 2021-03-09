10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $40.00 $45.5K 20.1K 62.2K NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $2.0 million 3.3K 33.6K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $74.0K 81.9K 12.3K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $140.00 $122.5K 6.4K 10.6K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $1.4 million 20.0K 5.0K PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $97.00 $47.5K 3.0K 2.5K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $60.00 $44.7K 47.5K 2.3K BBBY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $35.00 $27.5K 7.0K 1.9K DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/12/21 $155.00 $95.8K 3.0K 1.4K JMIA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/12/21 $38.00 $90.5K 225 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 20136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 7500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 3363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 318 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 81929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 6491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 318 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 20031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 3033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 47522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 7054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NYSE:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.8K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 3093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.